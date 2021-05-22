Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Marathon Oil posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,900,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,811,994. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

