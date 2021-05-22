Brokerages Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 619%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:KWR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.82. 139,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,731. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.02. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $164.26 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,055 shares of company stock worth $4,608,104. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

