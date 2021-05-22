Brokerages Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is $0.32. Cumulus Media reported earnings of ($1.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMLS. B. Riley raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

