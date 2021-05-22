Brokerages Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.41. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on J shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

J stock traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $138.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,938. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.27. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

