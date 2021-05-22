Brokerages Expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to Announce $3.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will announce $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.57. Medifast reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year earnings of $13.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $13.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.11 to $15.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MED shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of MED stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $313.76. The stock had a trading volume of 70,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.78. Medifast has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $326.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 95.30%.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,448,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

