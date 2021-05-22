Brokerages Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $551.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report sales of $551.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.55 million to $560.72 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $456.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. 353,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,477. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $495.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.