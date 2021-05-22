Brokerages Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price at $38.35

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, FIX lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,605. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $477,338.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,473,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,428,097.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

