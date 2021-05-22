Brokerages Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target at $95.34

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,020 shares of company stock worth $11,405,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.39. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

