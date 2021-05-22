Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Target Price at $11.75

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

FRRPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital stock remained flat at $$8.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.