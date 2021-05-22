Brokerages Set KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) PT at $23.25

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,934. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

