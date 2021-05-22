Brokerages Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Target Price at GBX 333.57

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 325.71 ($4.26).

MONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday.

MONY stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 272 ($3.55). The company had a trading volume of 1,698,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,812. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 269.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 267.03. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

