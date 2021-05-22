Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) PT at C$46.60

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total transaction of C$95,242.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$978,499.92.

PAAS stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$40.59. 929,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,579. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$33.86 and a 1 year high of C$53.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.09. The stock has a market cap of C$8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 16.87%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

