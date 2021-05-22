Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) PT at $39.63

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,486. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.1723 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 71.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

