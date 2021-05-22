Brokerages Set Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Target Price at $31.77

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.77.

SHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Sotera Health stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. 680,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,233. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 18.6% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 830,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after buying an additional 130,260 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 27,071.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,761,000 after buying an additional 1,786,724 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 888.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 391,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 351,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $225,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

