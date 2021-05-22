Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) PT at C$30.11

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

TECK.B stock traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$27.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,992. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.62 and a 1 year high of C$32.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.79.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

