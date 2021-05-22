Brokerages Set United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Price Target at $192.21

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

UPS stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,162. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $184.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.26 and its 200-day moving average is $171.61.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after buying an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

