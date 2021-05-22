Brokers Issue Forecasts for Linde plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Linde in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.39.

NYSE:LIN opened at $298.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.27 and a 200-day moving average of $265.30. The company has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 52 week low of $190.35 and a 52 week high of $303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 95.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

