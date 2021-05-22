Brokers Issue Forecasts for The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The TJX Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.48.

Shares of TJX opened at $67.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 90,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

