Brokers Set Expectations for Cue Biopharma, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cue Biopharma in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CUE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $439.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 33.1% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after acquiring an additional 633,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 197,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 352,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 158,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.