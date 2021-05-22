Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) vs. Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Head-To-Head Survey

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Avangrid’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avangrid $6.34 billion 2.58 $700.00 million $2.17 24.33

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Avangrid pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Avangrid has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brookfield Renewable and Avangrid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50 Avangrid 1 3 2 0 2.17

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.08%. Avangrid has a consensus target price of $54.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.59%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Avangrid.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Avangrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A Avangrid 10.19% 4.20% 1.90%

Summary

Avangrid beats Brookfield Renewable on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. The company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, it generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. Avangrid, Inc. owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 8.5 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

