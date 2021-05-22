BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.02 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOO. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$114.22.

TSE:DOO opened at C$98.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$110.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.98. BRP has a 1-year low of C$43.25 and a 1-year high of C$119.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 2.68%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

