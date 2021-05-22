Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.820-1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bruker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $69.09. 602,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

