BTIG Research Cuts XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Price Target to $12.00

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

XL opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. XL Fleet has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in XL Fleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

