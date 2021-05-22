Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of BMBL stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $40.45. 1,303,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,054. Bumble has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.20.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

