Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,536 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $21,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $92,182,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $42,654,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bunge by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,394,000 after buying an additional 383,014 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $20,330,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bunge by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 472,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after buying an additional 306,418 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,231 shares of company stock worth $22,657,291. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $86.85 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

