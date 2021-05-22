Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $27.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.50. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of BFST opened at $24.43 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $507.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,571,000 after buying an additional 78,499 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 97.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 259,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 20,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 120,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

