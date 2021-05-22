C Michael Jacobi Sells 2,019 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director C Michael Jacobi sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $155,563.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,359 shares in the company, valued at $489,960.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RGR stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,444. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 189.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $15,131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 49,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

