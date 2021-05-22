Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $437.56 Million

Brokerages expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to announce sales of $437.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $483.80 million and the lowest is $405.61 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $332.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COG shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 511,463 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 157,201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.