Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Down 4.5%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 9,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 507,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Caleres alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,747,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,703,150 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Caleres by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.