Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) EVP Sells $58,902.08 in Stock

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ELY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. 1,956,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

