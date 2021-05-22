Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Acquires 183,954 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 104.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,954 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 2.7% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $34,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

ACWI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,343. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $100.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.83.

