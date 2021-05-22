Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. 6,339,853 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91.

