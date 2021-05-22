Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 44,076 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,076 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

GNR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 240,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,878. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28.

