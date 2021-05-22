Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $52.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.22.

CWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $5,105,677.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,635 shares of company stock worth $300,333 and sold 963,288 shares worth $43,612,308. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 102,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Camping World by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,779 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Camping World by 132.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 324,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,313,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. 976,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,813. Camping World has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

