Canaccord Genuity Increases Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$20.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of ALS opened at C$16.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$695.25 million and a P/E ratio of -58.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.59. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.58 and a twelve month high of C$19.15.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$563,814.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.