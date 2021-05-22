Canaccord Genuity Increases Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$13.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIL. National Bank Financial raised Filo Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

FIL stock opened at C$9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.57. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.61.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$824,614.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,755.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.