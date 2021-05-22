Canaccord Genuity Raises Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $132.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $129.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.71.

NARI stock opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.93. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total transaction of $744,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,811,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $452,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,692.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock worth $193,475,200.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

