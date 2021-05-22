Canaccord Genuity Trims The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Target Price to $31.00

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XONE has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $455.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 9.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The ExOne by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

