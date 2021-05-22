Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) to “Buy”

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MMX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

NYSE:MMX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 195,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,553. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $860.01 million, a PE ratio of 121.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

