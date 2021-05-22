Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Raised to $68.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $38.68. 557,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,188. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

