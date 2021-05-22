Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$61.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.94.

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$55.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$42.22 and a 1-year high of C$58.20.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

