Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raised to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.29. 4,251,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average of $110.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

