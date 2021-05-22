Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.19

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.19 and traded as high as C$40.74. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$39.98, with a volume of 3,192,846 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.21.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$47.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.2164944 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.07%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,830,804. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,273,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$84,791,740.10. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,438.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

