Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Up 9.1% After Strong Earnings

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s stock price was up 9.1% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.31. Approximately 24,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,143,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,791 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 40,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

