Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 1,023 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.69. 6,842,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,809,009. The firm has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at $27,112,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

