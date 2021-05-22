Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $24,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $24,562.50.

On Friday, May 7th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $299,952.59.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $54,975.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50.

Cardlytics stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 238,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,868. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.26. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 130.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

