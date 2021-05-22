CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on CareRx in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:CHHHF opened at $5.41 on Thursday. CareRx has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

