Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $262,704,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $9,835,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $7,794,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 231.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 167,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 824.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

CUK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. 1,021,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,132. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

