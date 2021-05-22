Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Cut to C$18.50

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

CADNF opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

