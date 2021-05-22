Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.04

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.04 and last traded at $69.04, with a volume of 5269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 in the last ninety days. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after acquiring an additional 695,017 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,363,000 after acquiring an additional 279,826 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after purchasing an additional 722,541 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

